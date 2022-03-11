Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV Takes Position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 4,530 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BAC. PrairieView Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 162.5% in the 3rd quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 727 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. Core Alternative Capital purchased a new position in shares of Bank of America in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bank of America in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Private Ocean LLC raised its stake in Bank of America by 67.1% during the third quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new position in Bank of America during the third quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors own 70.07% of the company’s stock.

In other Bank of America news, insider Andrew M. Sieg sold 18,407 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.12, for a total transaction of $830,523.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Bank of America from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Robert W. Baird raised Bank of America from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Bank of America in a report on Friday, December 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $64.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.38.

NYSE:BAC opened at $40.67 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.83. Bank of America Co. has a 52-week low of $36.51 and a 52-week high of $50.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $332.85 billion, a PE ratio of 11.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.40.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.06. Bank of America had a return on equity of 12.82% and a net margin of 34.07%. The business had revenue of $22.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.59 earnings per share. Bank of America’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.60%.

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management, Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

