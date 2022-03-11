ECN Capital Corp. (OTCMKTS:ECNCF) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of ECN Capital Corp. (OTCMKTS:ECNCF – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $10.56.

Several research analysts have weighed in on ECNCF shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on ECN Capital from C$5.50 to C$6.50 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Raymond James increased their price objective on ECN Capital from C$4.25 to C$6.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on ECN Capital from C$12.50 to C$13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th.

ECNCF stock opened at $4.45 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $4.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.96. ECN Capital has a fifty-two week low of $3.57 and a fifty-two week high of $10.00.

ECN Capital Corp. provides business services to North American based banks, credit unions, life insurance companies, pension funds and investment funds. Its services are offered through three operating businesses: Service Finance, Triad Financial Services, and The Kessler Group. The Service Finance business offers installment loan solutions for qualified borrowers with favourable consumer interest rates and extended repayment terms.

