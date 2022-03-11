Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) Stock Holdings Boosted by Pendal Group Ltd

Pendal Group Ltd raised its position in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) by 38.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 31,221 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 8,602 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $7,325,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Ecolab by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,494,061 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,146,171,000 after acquiring an additional 617,575 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Ecolab by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,730,457 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $768,361,000 after acquiring an additional 17,928 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 126.7% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,498,336 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $746,614,000 after purchasing an additional 1,955,198 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 6.3% in the third quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 3,396,625 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $708,604,000 after purchasing an additional 200,327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 1.4% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,545,141 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $530,967,000 after purchasing an additional 34,653 shares in the last quarter. 74.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Ecolab news, Director Jeffrey M. Ettinger bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $179.39 per share, with a total value of $896,950.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Ecolab from $255.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $237.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Barclays cut their target price on Ecolab from $215.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Ecolab from $240.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Ecolab from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $245.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $211.23.

Shares of NYSE:ECL traded down $1.46 during trading on Friday, reaching $161.02. The stock had a trading volume of 35,231 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,517,609. Ecolab Inc. has a 52 week low of $154.85 and a 52 week high of $238.93. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $193.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $214.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.17 billion, a PE ratio of 41.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.10.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The basic materials company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.01. Ecolab had a net margin of 8.87% and a return on equity of 19.87%. The firm had revenue of $3.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.23 EPS. Ecolab’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.39 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.17%.

Ecolab, Inc engages in the provision of products and services in the field of water, hygiene, and energy. It operates through the following segments: Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, Global Energy & Life Science, and Other. The Global Industrial segment consists of the water, food and beverage, paper, and downstream operating segments.

