El Pollo Loco (NASDAQ:LOCO) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

El Pollo Loco (NASDAQ:LOCO – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The restaurant operator reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $109.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $108.53 million. El Pollo Loco had a net margin of 6.23% and a return on equity of 10.75%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.16 EPS.

NASDAQ LOCO traded down $1.00 during trading on Friday, reaching $11.75. 7,516 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 198,398. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market cap of $429.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.00 and a beta of 1.46. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.80. El Pollo Loco has a 12-month low of $12.06 and a 12-month high of $19.95.

Several research analysts recently commented on LOCO shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of El Pollo Loco from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Benchmark started coverage on shares of El Pollo Loco in a research note on Friday, November 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of El Pollo Loco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of El Pollo Loco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, El Pollo Loco has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.67.

In other El Pollo Loco news, COO Miguel Lozano sold 25,238 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.87, for a total transaction of $324,813.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 47.90% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of El Pollo Loco in the 3rd quarter valued at about $204,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of El Pollo Loco by 44.6% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 14,798 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 4,564 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in shares of El Pollo Loco in the 4th quarter valued at about $240,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of El Pollo Loco by 137.0% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 20,733 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $350,000 after buying an additional 11,986 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of El Pollo Loco by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 27,501 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $390,000 after buying an additional 1,062 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.27% of the company’s stock.

About El Pollo Loco (Get Rating)

El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc engages in the development, franchising, licensing, and operation of quick-service restaurants under the name El Pollo Loco. It specializes in fire-grilling fresh citrus-marinated chicken with variety of offerings which include Chicken Avocado Burrito, Pollo Fit entrees, chicken tostada salads, and Pollo Bowls.

