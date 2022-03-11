Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) Receives $154.73 Average PT from Analysts

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seventeen analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $150.38.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Elastic from $200.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Elastic from $175.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Elastic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Elastic from $175.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Elastic from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd.

Shares of NYSE:ESTC traded down $5.28 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $74.44. 26,243 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,620,391. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $132.38. The firm has a market cap of $6.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -40.26 and a beta of 1.25. Elastic has a 1-year low of $72.20 and a 1-year high of $189.84. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $223.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $209.71 million. Elastic had a negative net margin of 22.67% and a negative return on equity of 33.83%. The business’s revenue was up 42.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.33) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Elastic will post -1.8 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Jonathan Chadwick sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.54, for a total value of $522,125.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 18.90% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Elastic during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Elastic in the third quarter worth about $35,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Elastic in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA lifted its holdings in shares of Elastic by 2,844.4% in the fourth quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 265 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Elastic by 84.5% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 321 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. 75.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Elastic NV engages in the provision of open-source search and analytics engine services. It offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as perform search, analysis, and visualization. The firms Elastic Stack product comprises Elasticsearch, a distributed, real-time search and analytics engine, and data store for various types of data, including textual, numerical, geospatial, structured, and unstructured, Kibana, a user interface, management, and configuration interface for the Elastic Stack, Beats, a single-purpose data shippers for sending data from edge machines to Elasticsearch or Logstash, and Logstash, a data processing pipeline for ingesting data into Elasticsearch or other storage systems.

