Electricité de France (OTCMKTS:ECIFY) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Electricité de France (OTCMKTS:ECIFY – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Electricite de France SA (EDF SA) is a France-based electricity producer, marketer and distributor. The company is largely owned by the French state and Nikhanj Electricite. They generate energy using nuclear technology, as well as thermal, hydroelectric and other renewable sources. It is involved in energy generation and energy sales to industries, local authorities and residential consumers. In addition, EDF SA manages low and medium-voltage public distribution network and involves in electricity transmission network. It also provides energy services, such as district heating and thermal energy services. The group is present in France, Belgium, the United States, Poland, Italy, China, Vietnam and other countries worldwide. The Company has such subsidiaries Dalkia (including Citelum), under Dalkia’s brand and SINOP Energy Company, among others. “

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on ECIFY. Morgan Stanley cut Electricité de France from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Electricité de France from €17.00 ($18.48) to €13.70 ($14.89) and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Electricité de France from an overweight rating to an underweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. HSBC cut Electricité de France from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Finally, AlphaValue cut Electricité de France to a reduce rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Electricité de France has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $8.23.

Shares of OTCMKTS ECIFY opened at $1.78 on Tuesday. Electricité de France has a 52-week low of $1.52 and a 52-week high of $3.02. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.40.

Électricité de France SA engages in the energy industry production. It operates in the following business segments: Electricity and, Gas. It offers the following services: production, transport, distribution, trading, sale of energy and, energy services. The company was founded on June 17, 1955 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

