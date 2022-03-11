Elementis (OTCMKTS:ELMTY) Sets New 52-Week Low at $5.50

Elementis plc (OTCMKTS:ELMTY – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $5.50 and last traded at $5.50, with a volume of 0 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $5.50.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Elementis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th.

The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.12 and a 200-day moving average of $7.30.

Elementis plc operates as a specialty chemical company in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Personal Care, Coatings, Talc, Chromium, and Energy. The Personal Care segment produces and sells rheological modifiers and compounded products for antiperspirants/deodorants, bath and soap, color cosmetics, and hair and skin care products.

