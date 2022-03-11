Elevation Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELEV) Receives $17.82 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Elevation Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELEV – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $17.82.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ELEV shares. HC Wainwright started coverage on Elevation Oncology in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush reduced their price objective on Elevation Oncology from $27.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Elevation Oncology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Caxton Corp increased its stake in Elevation Oncology by 21.7% in the 3rd quarter. Caxton Corp now owns 48,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 8,597 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Elevation Oncology in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,670,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in Elevation Oncology by 18.3% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,220,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,380,000 after purchasing an additional 188,517 shares in the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Elevation Oncology in the 2nd quarter worth about $204,000. Finally, Woodline Partners LP purchased a new position in Elevation Oncology during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,526,000. 78.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ELEV opened at $3.00 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $4.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.67. Elevation Oncology has a 12-month low of $2.88 and a 12-month high of $16.22.

Elevation Oncology (NASDAQ:ELEV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.17. As a group, analysts predict that Elevation Oncology will post -2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Elevation Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutics for the treatment of cancer in genomically-defined patient populations in the United States. Its lead program is the seribantumab, an anti-HER3 monoclonal antibody that is in Phase II CRESTONE trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors harboring a neuregulin-1 fusion.

