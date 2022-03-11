Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Buy”

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on LLY. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $311.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $270.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $280.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research note on Friday, December 17th. They set a neutral rating and a $236.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Eli Lilly and currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $289.50.

NYSE:LLY opened at $266.02 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $253.34 billion, a PE ratio of 43.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.41. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $249.29 and a 200-day moving average of $250.27. Eli Lilly and has a 52 week low of $178.58 and a 52 week high of $283.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.51 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $8 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.89 billion. Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 19.71% and a return on equity of 96.36%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.75 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Eli Lilly and will post 8.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were given a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. This is a boost from Eli Lilly and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 14th. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.84%.

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 205,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.90, for a total value of $55,739,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 1,660 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.84, for a total transaction of $404,774.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 441,248 shares of company stock worth $117,785,244. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LLY. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and in the 4th quarter valued at $2,213,765,000. Capital World Investors increased its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 19,115,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,280,206,000 after purchasing an additional 2,325,514 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 6,719.9% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,025,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,992,000 after purchasing an additional 1,995,800 shares during the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main increased its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 38.5% during the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 4,525,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,254,743,000 after purchasing an additional 1,257,817 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 1,509.0% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,054,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,637,000 after purchasing an additional 988,944 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.16% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of Diabetes, Oncology, Immunology, Neuroscience, and Other therapies. The Diabetes products include Baqsimi, Basaglar, Humalog, Humulin, Jardiance, Lyumjev, Trajenta, and Trulicity.

