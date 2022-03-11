Ellsworth Advisors LLC Buys 262 Shares of Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR)

Ellsworth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR – Get Rating) by 9.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,913 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 262 shares during the quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Landstar System were worth $521,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aviva PLC acquired a new position in shares of Landstar System in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,603,000. Eukles Asset Management raised its holdings in Landstar System by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 10,910 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,722,000 after acquiring an additional 1,335 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its holdings in Landstar System by 67.8% in the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 16,481 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,636,000 after acquiring an additional 6,658 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its position in Landstar System by 164.2% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 8,168 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,462,000 after buying an additional 5,076 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Landstar System by 101.5% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 37,913 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,983,000 after purchasing an additional 19,100 shares during the period. 96.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Landstar System alerts:

LSTR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Landstar System from $182.00 to $170.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Landstar System from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $169.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Landstar System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $187.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Landstar System from $128.00 to $120.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Landstar System from $167.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $164.80.

Shares of LSTR stock traded up $0.76 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $154.90. The company had a trading volume of 1,693 shares, compared to its average volume of 364,690. The stock has a market cap of $5.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.44, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $160.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $166.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.51. Landstar System, Inc. has a 52-week low of $147.24 and a 52-week high of $188.63.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The transportation company reported $2.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. Landstar System had a return on equity of 45.49% and a net margin of 5.84%. The firm’s revenue was up 50.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.01 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Landstar System, Inc. will post 10.62 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 14th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 11th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. Landstar System’s payout ratio is 10.02%.

In other news, Director Dr. Homaira Akbari acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $151.30 per share, with a total value of $302,600.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

About Landstar System (Get Rating)

Landstar System, Inc engages in the provision of transportation management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation Logistics and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers transportation services including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air and ocean cargo, project cargo, and customs brokerage.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LSTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Landstar System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Landstar System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.