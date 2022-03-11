Ellsworth Advisors LLC Takes Position in Northeast Bank (NASDAQ:NBN)

Ellsworth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Northeast Bank (NASDAQ:NBN – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 13,953 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $499,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NBN. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Northeast Bank by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 8,610 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $290,000 after acquiring an additional 659 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Northeast Bank by 9.8% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 23,396 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $699,000 after buying an additional 2,095 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Northeast Bank by 15.6% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 24,022 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $810,000 after purchasing an additional 3,245 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Northeast Bank by 1.2% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 416,421 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,042,000 after purchasing an additional 5,077 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Northeast Bank in the third quarter worth $205,000. 53.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NBN traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $35.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 104 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,418. Northeast Bank has a 12 month low of $25.50 and a 12 month high of $41.05. The stock has a market cap of $297.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 1.56. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $36.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.07.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 10th were issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.11%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 9th. Northeast Bank’s payout ratio is presently 0.43%.

Northeast Bank (Maine) engages in offering personal and business banking services. The company provides commercial loans nationally secured by all types of real estate, equipment or other business assets, including government guaranteed loans. It also provides a full range of business banking services, from banking accounts to financing options to cash management.

