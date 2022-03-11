Embraer (NYSE:ERJ) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.23 EPS

Embraer (NYSE:ERJ – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The aerospace company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.23, Fidelity Earnings reports. Embraer had a negative net margin of 1.06% and a negative return on equity of 3.44%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.07) earnings per share. Embraer updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

NYSE:ERJ traded down $0.54 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $10.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 104,416 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,663,132. Embraer has a 1 year low of $9.01 and a 1 year high of $19.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.86, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.21. The business’s fifty day moving average is $14.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.76.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group raised Embraer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Embraer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Embraer from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.89.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ERJ. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Embraer by 57.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,188,602 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $17,996,000 after purchasing an additional 433,375 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Embraer by 9.0% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 88,917 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,512,000 after purchasing an additional 7,331 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of Embraer in the third quarter worth about $214,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Embraer by 46.9% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 109,526 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,944,000 after acquiring an additional 34,957 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of Embraer by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 32,412 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $575,000 after acquiring an additional 3,568 shares during the period. 36.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Embraer Company Profile

Embraer SA engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of aircraft and its parts for commercial, defense, and executive aviation sectors. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Aviation, Defense and Security, Executive Jet Business, Service & Support and Others. The Commercial Aviation segment is involved in the development, production, and sale of commercial jets; and the provision of support services to regional aviation and aircraft leasing.

