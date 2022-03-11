Empire Resources Limited (ASX:ERL) Insider Michael Ruane Acquires 7,000,000 Shares

Empire Resources Limited (ASX:ERL – Get Rating) insider Michael Ruane acquired 7,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$0.01 ($0.01) per share, with a total value of A$63,000.00 ($45,985.40).

The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.65.

Empire Resources Limited engages in the exploration and development of precious and base metal properties in Australia. It primarily explores for gold and copper deposits. The company holds interest in the Yuinmery copper-gold project comprising five granted tenements for a total area of 84.5 square kilometers located in the Mid-West region of Western Australia; and the Penny's gold project located to the east of Kalgoorlie, Western Australia.

