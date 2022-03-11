Empire Resources Limited (ASX:ERL) Insider Michael Ruane Acquires 7,000,000 Shares

Empire Resources Limited (ASX:ERL – Get Rating) insider Michael Ruane acquired 7,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$0.01 ($0.01) per share, with a total value of A$63,000.00 ($45,985.40).
The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.65.
Empire Resources Company Profile (Get Rating)
Featured Articles
- The Tide May Be Turning For Stitch Fix, Inc
- 3 Best Lumber Stocks for the Home Improvement and Home Building Boom
- MarketBeat Podcast: 2 Stocks to Buy, 1 Stock to Sell
- Cricut Fails To Impress The Market And Shares Go On Sale
- The Institutions Nibble On High-Yield Weyco Group
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Empire Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Empire Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.