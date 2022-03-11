Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EDR) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.13 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EDR – Get Rating) will post $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Endeavor Group’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.05 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.21. The company is expected to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, March 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Endeavor Group will report full year earnings of $0.78 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.59 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.83 to $2.48. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Endeavor Group.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on EDR. Citigroup increased their price target on Endeavor Group from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Endeavor Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Endeavor Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Endeavor Group from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Endeavor Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $33.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of 35.21.

Shares of EDR stock opened at 27.53 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of 30.89 and a 200-day moving average of 28.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. Endeavor Group has a 1-year low of 22.02 and a 1-year high of 35.28.

In other news, insider Christian Muirhead sold 9,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of 33.47, for a total value of 331,353.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO William K. Fullerton sold 22,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of 33.39, for a total value of 754,614.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Spectrum Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Endeavor Group in the third quarter worth approximately $43,000. SouthState Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Endeavor Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Endeavor Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Endeavor Group by 180.4% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 2,127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Endeavor Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $144,000. 33.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc operates as an entertainment, sports, and content company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Owned Sports Properties, Events, Experiences & Rights, and Representation. The Owned Sports Properties segment operates a portfolio of sports properties, including Ultimate Fighting Championship, Professional Bull Rider, and Euroleague that license broadcast and other intellectual property rights and operate exclusive live events.

