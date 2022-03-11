Endeavour Silver (TSE:EDR) Price Target Raised to C$9.00 at CIBC

Endeavour Silver (TSE:EDR – Get Rating) (NYSE:EXK) had its price target boosted by equities researchers at CIBC from C$8.00 to C$9.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. CIBC’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 26.76% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Endeavour Silver in a research report on Friday, January 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a C$5.50 price target for the company. TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Endeavour Silver from C$7.00 to C$6.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$8.50 price objective on shares of Endeavour Silver in a research note on Friday.

Get Endeavour Silver alerts:

Shares of EDR traded up C$0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting C$7.10. 404,150 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 445,009. Endeavour Silver has a 1-year low of C$4.28 and a 1-year high of C$9.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.37, a quick ratio of 3.80 and a current ratio of 4.97. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$5.28 and a 200-day moving average of C$5.65. The stock has a market cap of C$1.21 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.88.

Endeavour Silver Corp., a mid-tier precious metals mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mining properties in Mexico and Chile. The company also explores for gold and silver deposits, and precious metals. The company has interests in three producing silver-gold mines in Mexico, including the GuanacevÃ­ mine in Durango; the BolaÃ±itos mine in Guanajuato; and the El Compas mine in Zacatecas.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Endeavour Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Endeavour Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.