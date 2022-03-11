Endeavour Silver (TSE:EDR) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $5.65

Endeavour Silver Corp. (TSE:EDR – Get Rating) (NYSE:EXK) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$5.65 and traded as high as C$7.12. Endeavour Silver shares last traded at C$7.06, with a volume of 1,064,976 shares trading hands.

Several analysts recently issued reports on EDR shares. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$8.00 price target on shares of Endeavour Silver in a report on Friday, January 21st. TD Securities cut their price target on shares of Endeavour Silver from C$7.00 to C$6.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Endeavour Silver in a report on Friday, January 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a C$5.50 price target on the stock.

The company has a market capitalization of C$1.20 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.54. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$5.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$5.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.37, a current ratio of 4.97 and a quick ratio of 3.80.

Endeavour Silver Corp., a mid-tier precious metals mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mining properties in Mexico and Chile. The company also explores for gold and silver deposits, and precious metals. The company has interests in three producing silver-gold mines in Mexico, including the GuanacevÃ­ mine in Durango; the BolaÃ±itos mine in Guanajuato; and the El Compas mine in Zacatecas.

