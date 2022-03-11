Endeavour Silver (TSE:EDR) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by HC Wainwright

Endeavour Silver (TSE:EDR – Get Rating) (NYSE:EXK)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities researchers at HC Wainwright in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a C$8.50 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 18.38% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on EDR. TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Endeavour Silver from C$7.00 to C$6.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Endeavour Silver in a report on Friday, January 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a C$5.50 target price on the stock.

Shares of TSE:EDR traded up C$0.12 during trading on Friday, reaching C$7.18. 307,851 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 443,702. The company has a quick ratio of 3.80, a current ratio of 4.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.37. Endeavour Silver has a 1-year low of C$4.28 and a 1-year high of C$9.32. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$5.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$5.65. The firm has a market cap of C$1.22 billion and a P/E ratio of 27.03.

Endeavour Silver Corp., a mid-tier precious metals mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mining properties in Mexico and Chile. The company also explores for gold and silver deposits, and precious metals. The company has interests in three producing silver-gold mines in Mexico, including the GuanacevÃ­ mine in Durango; the BolaÃ±itos mine in Guanajuato; and the El Compas mine in Zacatecas.

