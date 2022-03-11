Endurance Acquisition Corp’s Lock-Up Period Will End on March 14th (NASDAQ:EDNCU)

Endurance Acquisition’s (NASDAQ:EDNCU – Get Rating) lock-up period is set to expire on Monday, March 14th. Endurance Acquisition had issued 20,000,000 shares in its IPO on September 15th. The total size of the offering was $200,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. Shares of the company owned by major shareholders and company insiders will be eligible for trade following the expiration of the lock-up period.

Shares of Endurance Acquisition stock opened at $9.98 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.94. Endurance Acquisition has a 52 week low of $9.84 and a 52 week high of $10.85.

Get Endurance Acquisition alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EDNCU. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Endurance Acquisition in the third quarter worth about $159,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Endurance Acquisition in the third quarter worth about $249,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Endurance Acquisition in the third quarter worth about $254,000. Exos Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Endurance Acquisition in the third quarter worth about $398,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Endurance Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth about $440,000.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Endurance Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Endurance Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.