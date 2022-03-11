Enghouse Systems (TSE:ENGH) PT Lowered to C$47.00 at CIBC

Enghouse Systems (TSE:ENGH – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by CIBC from C$58.00 to C$47.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC currently has an outperform rating on the stock.
Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Enghouse Systems from C$65.00 to C$55.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Scotiabank dropped their target price on Enghouse Systems from C$58.00 to C$51.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, TD Securities dropped their price target on Enghouse Systems from C$60.00 to C$50.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday.
Shares of ENGH stock opened at C$39.51 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of C$2.19 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.80. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$42.57 and a 200-day moving average of C$51.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.64. Enghouse Systems has a 1-year low of C$34.21 and a 1-year high of C$64.42.
In other Enghouse Systems news, Senior Officer Douglas Bryson bought 1,000 shares of Enghouse Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$43.49 per share, for a total transaction of C$43,490.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,000 shares in the company, valued at C$695,840.
Enghouse Systems Company Profile (Get Rating)
Enghouse Systems Limited develops enterprise software solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Interactive Management Group and Asset Management Group. The Interactive Management Group segment provides customer interaction software and services to facilitate remote work, enhance customer service, increase efficiency, and manage customer communications across various types of interactions, including voice, email, web chats, text, and video.
