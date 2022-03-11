EnQuest (OTCMKTS:ENQUF) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

EnQuest (OTCMKTS:ENQUF – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Enquest PLC is an oil and gas development and production company. It focuses on oil and oil linked hydrocarbons. Enquest PLC is based in London, the United Kingdom. “

Get EnQuest alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on ENQUF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of EnQuest from GBX 37 ($0.48) to GBX 34 ($0.45) in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Barclays lowered shares of EnQuest from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ENQUF opened at $0.35 on Wednesday. EnQuest has a 52 week low of $0.00 and a 52 week high of $1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.76, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.28.

About EnQuest (Get Rating)

EnQuest Plc engages in the extraction and production of hydrocarbons. It operates through the North Sea and Malaysia segments. The company was founded by Amjad Bseisu and Thomas Nigel Dawson Hares on January 29, 2010 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on EnQuest (ENQUF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for EnQuest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EnQuest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.