Ensign Energy Services (OTCMKTS:ESVIF) Upgraded at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Ensign Energy Services (OTCMKTS:ESVIF – Get Rating) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.
Separately, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Ensign Energy Services from C$1.65 to C$2.20 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ensign Energy Services currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $2.30.
ESVIF opened at $2.29 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.85 and its 200-day moving average is $1.58. Ensign Energy Services has a 52-week low of $0.84 and a 52-week high of $2.45.
Ensign Energy Services, Inc engages in the provision oilfield services to the crude oil and natural gas industries. It operates through the following geographical segments: Canada, United States, and International. Its services include drilling, directional drilling, and well servicing. The company was founded on March 31, 1987 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Ensign Energy Services (ESVIF)
- Cricut Fails To Impress The Market And Shares Go On Sale
- The Institutions Nibble On High-Yield Weyco Group
- A Stock Market Correction Worse Than The Pandemic?
- 3 Dividend-Paying Pharmaceutical Stocks You Can’t Ignore
- Campbells Soup Company High-Yield Goes On Sale
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Ensign Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ensign Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.