Ensign Energy Services (TSE:ESI) Given a C$2.20 Price Target at Raymond James

Raymond James set a C$2.20 price target on Ensign Energy Services (TSE:ESI – Get Rating) in a research report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

ESI has been the topic of several other research reports. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Ensign Energy Services from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price target for the company from C$2.00 to C$3.50 in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Ensign Energy Services from C$2.50 to C$3.25 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Monday. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Ensign Energy Services from C$2.75 to C$3.25 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. ATB Capital boosted their target price on Ensign Energy Services from C$4.75 to C$5.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, TD Securities raised Ensign Energy Services from a hold rating to a speculative buy rating and boosted their target price for the company from C$2.50 to C$3.75 in a research report on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$3.31.

Get Ensign Energy Services alerts:

ESI stock opened at C$2.92 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 122.21. Ensign Energy Services has a 12-month low of C$1.00 and a 12-month high of C$3.14. The stock has a market cap of C$473.50 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.98. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$2.36 and its 200 day moving average is C$1.97.

In related news, Senior Officer Michael Gray sold 15,016 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$2.24, for a total transaction of C$33,635.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,439 shares in the company, valued at C$14,423.36.

About Ensign Energy Services (Get Rating)

Ensign Energy Services Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides oilfield services to the crude oil and natural gas industries in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers shallow, intermediate, and deep well drilling, as well as specialized drilling services, including horizontal, underbalanced, horizontal re-entry, and slant drilling for steam assisted gravity drainage applications; and equipment and other services.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Ensign Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ensign Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.