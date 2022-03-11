Entera Bio (NASDAQ:ENTX) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Entera Bio (NASDAQ:ENTX – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.02, Fidelity Earnings reports. Entera Bio had a negative net margin of 2,134.33% and a negative return on equity of 62.06%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.11) EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:ENTX opened at $2.14 on Friday. Entera Bio has a 1-year low of $1.72 and a 1-year high of $10.16. The company has a market capitalization of $50.72 million, a P/E ratio of -4.65 and a beta of 1.58. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.49.

Get Entera Bio alerts:

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ENTX. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Entera Bio by 145.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 3,188 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Entera Bio during the third quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Entera Bio during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $113,000. 23.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of Entera Bio from $11.00 to $6.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Entera Bio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 11th.

Entera Bio Company Profile (Get Rating)

Entera Bio Ltd. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the development and commercialization of orally delivered large molecule therapeutics. It develops an oral formulation of parathyroid hormone. The company was founded on June 1, 2010 and is headquartered in Jerusalem, Israel.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Entera Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entera Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.