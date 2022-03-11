Entera Bio (NASDAQ:ENTX) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Entera Bio (NASDAQ:ENTX – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.02, Fidelity Earnings reports. Entera Bio had a negative net margin of 2,134.33% and a negative return on equity of 62.06%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.11) EPS.
Shares of NASDAQ:ENTX opened at $2.14 on Friday. Entera Bio has a 1-year low of $1.72 and a 1-year high of $10.16. The company has a market capitalization of $50.72 million, a P/E ratio of -4.65 and a beta of 1.58. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.49.
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ENTX. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Entera Bio by 145.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 3,188 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Entera Bio during the third quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Entera Bio during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $113,000. 23.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Entera Bio Company Profile (Get Rating)
Entera Bio Ltd. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the development and commercialization of orally delivered large molecule therapeutics. It develops an oral formulation of parathyroid hormone. The company was founded on June 1, 2010 and is headquartered in Jerusalem, Israel.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Entera Bio (ENTX)
- The Tide May Be Turning For Stitch Fix, Inc
- 3 Best Lumber Stocks for the Home Improvement and Home Building Boom
- MarketBeat Podcast: 2 Stocks to Buy, 1 Stock to Sell
- Cricut Fails To Impress The Market And Shares Go On Sale
- The Institutions Nibble On High-Yield Weyco Group
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Entera Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entera Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.