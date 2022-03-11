EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT) Shares Sold by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC reduced its position in shares of EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 96,001 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 1,501 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in EQT were worth $1,964,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior University acquired a new stake in shares of EQT during the 3rd quarter worth about $169,716,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of EQT by 28.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,221,147 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $116,223,000 after purchasing an additional 1,169,417 shares during the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC boosted its position in shares of EQT by 1.0% in the third quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 4,876,574 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $99,774,000 after acquiring an additional 50,272 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Research Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of EQT in the third quarter worth approximately $90,515,000. Finally, Share Andrew L. boosted its position in shares of EQT by 0.6% in the third quarter. Share Andrew L. now owns 3,338,500 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $68,306,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. 89.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on EQT. Morgan Stanley raised shares of EQT from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Friday, November 19th. MKM Partners reissued a “buy” rating on shares of EQT in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of EQT from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of EQT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.60.

EQT opened at $26.98 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $22.68 and its 200-day moving average is $21.05. EQT Co. has a 52-week low of $15.71 and a 52-week high of $27.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

EQT (NYSE:EQT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.10). During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.02) EPS. Equities analysts expect that EQT Co. will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 14th were paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 11th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. This is a positive change from EQT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. EQT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -11.47%.

EQT announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Monday, December 13th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the oil and gas producer to reacquire up to 13.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

EQT Corp. is a natural gas production company engaged in the supplying, transmitting, and distribution of natural gas. It has operations in the Marcellus and Utica Shales of the Appalachian Basin. The company was founded in 1888 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

