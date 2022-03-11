Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) Price Target Cut to $875.00 by Analysts at Argus

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Argus from $900.00 to $875.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Equinix from $810.00 to $830.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Equinix from $825.00 to $775.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Equinix from $880.00 to $890.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Edward Jones cut shares of Equinix from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Equinix from $885.00 to $850.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $847.94.

NASDAQ EQIX opened at $706.48 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $64.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 127.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $722.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $782.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.84. Equinix has a 12 month low of $639.16 and a 12 month high of $885.26.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.63 by ($4.27). The business had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. Equinix had a return on equity of 6.65% and a net margin of 7.54%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $5.76 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Equinix will post 26.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, March 7th will be given a $3.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 4th. This is a boost from Equinix’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.87. This represents a $12.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 223.83%.

In other Equinix news, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 878 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $701.49, for a total transaction of $615,908.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Camp Peter Van sold 1,000 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $688.05, for a total transaction of $688,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 33,858 shares of company stock worth $24,326,504 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 13.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of EQIX. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Equinix during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Rational Advisors LLC increased its stake in Equinix by 123.1% during the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 29 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Lee Financial Co bought a new stake in Equinix during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Earnest Partners LLC bought a new stake in Equinix during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Bellevue Group AG bought a new stake in Equinix during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.40% of the company’s stock.

Equinix, Inc engages in the provision of collocation space and develops data center solutions. The firm offers secure key management, consulting, network virtualization, customer support, and managed services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East & Africa and Asia-Pacific.

