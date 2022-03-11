Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Peabody Energy Co.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NYSE:BTU)

Peabody Energy Co. (NYSE:BTU – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at B. Riley boosted their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Peabody Energy in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 8th. B. Riley analyst L. Pipes now expects that the coal producer will post earnings per share of $2.24 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.35. B. Riley also issued estimates for Peabody Energy’s Q3 2022 earnings at $1.57 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.36 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $7.33 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.56 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.93 EPS.

BTU has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Peabody Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Peabody Energy from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Peabody Energy from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.25.

Shares of BTU stock opened at $23.59 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $14.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a PE ratio of 9.59 and a beta of 1.12. Peabody Energy has a 12-month low of $2.61 and a 12-month high of $27.28.

Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The coal producer reported $2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $1.74. Peabody Energy had a net margin of 10.85% and a return on equity of 27.20%. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.54) EPS. Peabody Energy’s revenue was up 69.0% on a year-over-year basis.

In related news, SVP Paul V. Richard sold 11,202 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.74, for a total value of $131,511.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Scott T. Jarboe sold 7,112 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.75, for a total value of $83,566.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 49,826 shares of company stock valued at $599,007. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Walleye Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Peabody Energy by 300.5% in the 4th quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 47,655 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $480,000 after purchasing an additional 35,755 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Peabody Energy by 46.3% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 235,654 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $2,373,000 after purchasing an additional 74,631 shares during the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Peabody Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $139,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Peabody Energy by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,128,662 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $61,716,000 after purchasing an additional 750,921 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Peabody Energy by 81.6% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 88,601 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $892,000 after purchasing an additional 39,819 shares during the last quarter. 69.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Peabody Energy Corp. engages in the business of coal mining. It operates through the following segments: Powder River Basin Mining, Midwestern U.S. Mining, Western U.S. Mining, Seaborne Metallurgical Mining, Seaborne Thermal Mining and Corporate and Other. The Powder River Basin Mining segment consists of its mines in Wyoming.

