Equity Bancshares (NASDAQ:EQBK) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Equity Bancshares (NASDAQ:EQBK) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Equity Bancshares, Inc. operates as a bank holding company primarily in Kansas and Missouri. The company provides financial services primarily to businesses, business owners and individuals. It offers certificates of deposits, individual retirement and money market accounts, home equity lines of credit, credit cards, mortgages, treasury management, personal and business loans, investment services. Equity Bancshares, Inc. is headquartered in Wichita, Kansas. “

NASDAQ:EQBK opened at $31.19 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $32.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $525.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.01 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. Equity Bancshares has a 1 year low of $26.56 and a 1 year high of $36.00.

Equity Bancshares (NASDAQ:EQBK – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $46.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.39 million. Equity Bancshares had a return on equity of 13.14% and a net margin of 27.59%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.90 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Equity Bancshares will post 2.78 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. Equity Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.25%.

In other Equity Bancshares news, Director Gregory L. Gaeddert sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.79, for a total value of $65,580.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders sold 2,886 shares of company stock worth $94,251 in the last three months. 9.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Equity Bancshares by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,080,716 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,668,000 after acquiring an additional 21,460 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Equity Bancshares by 29,288.1% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 32,033 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,087,000 after acquiring an additional 31,924 shares during the last quarter. Adamsbrown Wealth Consultants LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Equity Bancshares during the fourth quarter valued at $509,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Equity Bancshares by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 459,833 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $15,602,000 after acquiring an additional 4,956 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of Equity Bancshares by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 8,219 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. 56.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Equity Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services to individuals and businesses. The firm also offers commercial and personal banking services such as savings, treasury management and loans. The company was founded by Brad S. Elliott in November 2002 and is headquartered in Wichita, KS.

