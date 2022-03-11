ESSA Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESSA) Shares Purchased by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in ESSA Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESSA – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 63,252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 763 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 0.60% of ESSA Bancorp worth $1,049,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of ESSA Bancorp by 26.1% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 13,083 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 2,711 shares in the last quarter. IAM Advisory LLC purchased a new position in ESSA Bancorp during the third quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in ESSA Bancorp during the second quarter valued at approximately $508,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in ESSA Bancorp by 10.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $405,000 after purchasing an additional 2,266 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in ESSA Bancorp by 18.2% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 1,479 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ESSA shares. StockNews.com started coverage on ESSA Bancorp in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ESSA Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 31st.

ESSA Bancorp stock opened at $18.30 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $191.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.70 and a beta of 0.40. ESSA Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $14.79 and a one year high of $18.73. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $17.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.16.

ESSA Bancorp (NASDAQ:ESSA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.02. ESSA Bancorp had a net margin of 24.54% and a return on equity of 8.37%. Equities research analysts forecast that ESSA Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.81 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 15th. ESSA Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.07%.

ESSA Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company. The firm engages in the provision of banking, trust and advisory services. It offers personal and business banking, government financial services, investment and wealth management, retirement planning and insurance products. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate Loans, Commercial, Obligations of states and political subdivisions, Home equity loans and lines of credit, Auto loans and Other.

