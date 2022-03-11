Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG) Upgraded to “Outperform” by Evercore ISI

Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG – Get Rating) from an in-line rating to an outperform rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has $53.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $52.00.
Separately, Barclays upgraded Essential Utilities from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and raised their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th.
Shares of WTRG opened at $47.15 on Thursday. Essential Utilities has a 12 month low of $41.79 and a 12 month high of $53.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $48.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market cap of $11.92 billion, a PE ratio of 28.23, a P/E/G ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.63.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th were paid a $0.2682 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.28%. Essential Utilities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.07%.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new position in shares of Essential Utilities during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Essential Utilities by 191.6% during the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Essential Utilities during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Essential Utilities during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Essential Utilities during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.74% of the company’s stock.
Essential Utilities Company Profile (Get Rating)
Essential Utilities, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of water and wastewater services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Water and Regulated Natural Gas. The Regulated Water segment includes water and wastewater regulated utility companies.
