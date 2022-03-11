Euro Tech (NASDAQ:CLWT) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Euro Tech (NASDAQ:CLWT – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Shares of CLWT stock opened at $1.32 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.82 and a 200-day moving average of $2.11. Euro Tech has a 52 week low of $1.18 and a 52 week high of $3.81.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Euro Tech during the 2nd quarter worth about $101,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Euro Tech during the second quarter worth approximately $202,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Euro Tech by 88.1% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 177,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $549,000 after purchasing an additional 82,973 shares in the last quarter. 7.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Euro Tech Holdings Co Ltd. engages in the manufacture and distribution of water treatment equipment. It operates through the Trading and Manufacturing, and Engineering business segments. The Trading and Manufacturing segment offers laboratory instruments, analyzers, test kits, and power generation equipment.

