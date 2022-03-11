Evonik Industries (FRA:EVK) PT Set at €33.00 by Baader Bank

Evonik Industries (FRA:EVK – Get Rating) received a €33.00 ($35.87) price objective from stock analysts at Baader Bank in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Baader Bank’s target price indicates a potential upside of 36.93% from the stock’s current price.

EVK has been the subject of a number of other reports. Barclays set a €34.00 ($36.96) price target on shares of Evonik Industries in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Warburg Research set a €35.00 ($38.04) price target on shares of Evonik Industries in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €36.00 ($39.13) price target on shares of Evonik Industries in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group set a €30.00 ($32.61) price target on shares of Evonik Industries in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €38.00 ($41.30) price objective on shares of Evonik Industries in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Evonik Industries has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €33.21 ($36.09).

FRA EVK opened at €24.10 ($26.20) on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of €28.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of €28.00. Evonik Industries has a 52-week low of €26.78 ($29.11) and a 52-week high of €32.97 ($35.84).

Evonik Industries AG engages in the specialty chemicals business. It operates through Specialty Additives, Nutrition & Care, Smart Materials, Performance Materials, and Services segments. The Specialty Additives segment provides polyurethane additives, organically modified silicones, isophorones, epoxy curing agents, oil additives, fumed silicas, matting agents, TAA and TAA derivatives, and acetylenic diol-based surfactants for consumer goods and specialized industrial applications.

