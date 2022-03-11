Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Acquires 266 Shares of ManTech International Co. (NASDAQ:MANT)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in ManTech International Co. (NASDAQ:MANT – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,279 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in ManTech International were worth $1,114,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MANT. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in ManTech International by 17.8% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 805,332 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $61,141,000 after buying an additional 121,661 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in ManTech International by 11.1% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 761,593 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $57,820,000 after buying an additional 75,989 shares during the period. Copeland Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in ManTech International by 2.7% in the third quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 534,023 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,543,000 after buying an additional 14,065 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in ManTech International by 14.8% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 531,756 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,371,000 after buying an additional 68,606 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in ManTech International by 0.5% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 466,271 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,399,000 after buying an additional 2,409 shares during the period. 96.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:MANT opened at $85.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $77.62 and a 200-day moving average of $76.71. The company has a market cap of $3.51 billion, a PE ratio of 25.73, a PEG ratio of 11.01 and a beta of 0.74. ManTech International Co. has a one year low of $66.91 and a one year high of $92.00.

ManTech International (NASDAQ:MANT – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The technology company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $634.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $644.09 million. ManTech International had a net margin of 5.36% and a return on equity of 9.26%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that ManTech International Co. will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. This is an increase from ManTech International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. ManTech International’s payout ratio is presently 45.51%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on MANT shares. William Blair upgraded shares of ManTech International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of ManTech International from $92.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ManTech International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 26th. Bank of America upgraded shares of ManTech International from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of ManTech International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.17.

ManTech International Corp. engages in the provision of information technology and technical services solutions. It also offers cyber security, software and systems development, enterprise information technology, multi-disciplined intelligence, program protection and mission assurance, system engineering, test and evaluation, command, control, communications, computers, intelligence, training, supply chain, and management consulting.

