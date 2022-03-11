Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Acquires New Stake in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 22,628 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $801,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 90.0% in the 3rd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 39.7% in the 3rd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 773 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 20.8% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,973 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SBCF opened at $34.68 on Friday. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida has a 52 week low of $29.28 and a 52 week high of $40.93. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.91 and a beta of 1.21.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.10. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida had a net margin of 35.05% and a return on equity of 10.93%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida will post 1.99 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.85%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida in a research note on Monday, January 17th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.00.

In related news, Director Dennis S. Hudson III sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.35, for a total value of $290,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles M. Shaffer sold 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.35, for a total value of $381,675.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Seacoast Banking Corp. of Florida is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of integrated financial services. It provides banking and investment services to businesses and consumers, including personal and business deposit products, Internet and mobile banking, personal, commercial and mortgage loans, wealth management services, and treasury management solutions.

