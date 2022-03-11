Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC trimmed its stake in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) by 77.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,507 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 32,746 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Progressive were worth $976,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oakworth Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Progressive during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Progressive during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Progressive by 69.0% during the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 453 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co raised its holdings in shares of Progressive by 69.6% during the third quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 480 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HM Payson & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Progressive by 190.7% during the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 529 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. 82.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PGR. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Progressive in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $81.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Progressive from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $90.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Edward Jones lowered shares of Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $116.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Progressive from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $95.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $101.67.

PGR opened at $104.67 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $61.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.46, a PEG ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.47. The Progressive Co. has a 1-year low of $89.35 and a 1-year high of $111.85. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $106.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $99.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.34.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The insurance provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.06. Progressive had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 14.69%. The firm had revenue of $10.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.83 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that The Progressive Co. will post 5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 7th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 6th. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.05%.

In related news, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.24, for a total transaction of $4,645,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Steven Broz sold 1,068 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.49, for a total transaction of $116,935.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 72,831 shares of company stock worth $7,542,869 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Progressive Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines and Property.

