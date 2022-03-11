Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Grows Position in J & J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in J & J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,884 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in J & J Snack Foods were worth $1,245,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Confluence Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of J & J Snack Foods by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 44,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,992,000 after buying an additional 4,427 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of J & J Snack Foods by 23.0% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 21,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,227,000 after buying an additional 3,948 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of J & J Snack Foods by 2.8% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 284,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,541,000 after buying an additional 7,845 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of J & J Snack Foods by 4.8% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 2,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of J & J Snack Foods by 192.6% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 15,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,363,000 after buying an additional 10,179 shares during the last quarter. 75.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get J & J Snack Foods alerts:

In other news, COO Stephen Every sold 652 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.76, for a total transaction of $100,251.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 20.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

JJSF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of J & J Snack Foods in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $171.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of J & J Snack Foods from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd.

Shares of NASDAQ:JJSF opened at $151.56 on Friday. J & J Snack Foods Corp. has a twelve month low of $134.68 and a twelve month high of $181.71. The company’s 50 day moving average is $155.49 and its 200 day moving average is $154.44. The company has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a PE ratio of 44.71 and a beta of 0.58.

J & J Snack Foods (NASDAQ:JJSF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.14). J & J Snack Foods had a return on equity of 7.89% and a net margin of 5.31%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.09 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that J & J Snack Foods Corp. will post 4.13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 22nd will be issued a $0.633 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 21st. This represents a $2.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. J & J Snack Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.63%.

J & J Snack Foods Company Profile (Get Rating)

J&J Snack Foods Corp. manufactures nutritional snack foods and distributes frozen beverages to the food service and retail supermarket industries. It operates through the following segments: Food Service, Retail Supermarkets, and Frozen Beverages. The Food Service segment includes soft pretzels, frozen juice treats and desserts, churros, dough enrobed handheld products, and baked goods.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for J & J Snack Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J & J Snack Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.