Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Increases Stock Position in American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,688 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 363 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in American Equity Investment Life were worth $844,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 1.1% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 60,060 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,775,000 after acquiring an additional 628 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in American Equity Investment Life by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 13,244 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $392,000 after buying an additional 922 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in American Equity Investment Life by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 39,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,174,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in American Equity Investment Life by 205.4% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 1,113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC grew its position in American Equity Investment Life by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 21,798 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $645,000 after buying an additional 1,698 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.49% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Jeffrey D. Lorenzen sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.10, for a total value of $822,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ronald James Grensteiner sold 10,894 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.05, for a total transaction of $458,092.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

AEL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of American Equity Investment Life from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of American Equity Investment Life from $37.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of American Equity Investment Life from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of American Equity Investment Life from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of American Equity Investment Life from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.83.

NYSE:AEL opened at $38.52 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a PE ratio of 8.48 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. American Equity Investment Life Holding has a 52-week low of $27.12 and a 52-week high of $44.49. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.91.

American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.24). American Equity Investment Life had a return on equity of 6.27% and a net margin of 12.85%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.77 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that American Equity Investment Life Holding will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current year.

American Equity Investment Life Holding Co engages in the development and sale of fixed index and fixed rate annuity products. It focuses on the following portfolios: commercial mortgage loans, agricultural mortgage loans, and residential mortgage loans. The company was founded by David J. Noble on December 15, 1995 and is headquartered in West Des Moines, IA.

