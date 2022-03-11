Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Purchases 235 Shares of Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,601 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Encore Capital Group were worth $907,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Encore Capital Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Encore Capital Group by 30,950.0% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,242 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 1,238 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Encore Capital Group by 32.2% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,094 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $194,000 after buying an additional 997 shares during the period. Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Encore Capital Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Encore Capital Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $204,000.

ECPG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Northland Securities boosted their price target on Encore Capital Group from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Encore Capital Group from $70.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. StockNews.com cut Encore Capital Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Encore Capital Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Encore Capital Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.00.

In other news, CAO Gregory L. Call sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.81, for a total transaction of $578,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CAO Gregory L. Call sold 4,699 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.12, for a total transaction of $315,396.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 84,699 shares of company stock valued at $5,155,097 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.01% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ECPG opened at $64.77 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $65.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of 5.77 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Encore Capital Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $37.60 and a fifty-two week high of $72.67.

Encore Capital Group (NASDAQ:ECPG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The asset manager reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $357.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $361.60 million. Encore Capital Group had a net margin of 21.73% and a return on equity of 27.46%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.30 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Encore Capital Group, Inc. will post 8.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Encore Capital Group, Inc engages in the provision of debt management and recovery solutions for consumers and property owners across a broad range of financial assets. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, International, Europe, and Other. The company was founded in April 1999 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

