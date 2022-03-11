Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) Shares Sold by Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC trimmed its position in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Rating) by 48.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 311 shares of the online travel company’s stock after selling 287 shares during the quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $56,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EXPE. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Expedia Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 4,100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 168 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in shares of Expedia Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 49.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 214 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Expedia Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Institutional investors own 97.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $205.00 to $231.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Benchmark increased their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $220.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $220.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Expedia Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $209.19.

EXPE stock opened at $178.91 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17. Expedia Group, Inc. has a one year low of $136.77 and a one year high of $217.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.87 billion, a PE ratio of -80.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $186.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $172.07.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The online travel company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.79. Expedia Group had a return on equity of 5.96% and a net margin of 0.14%. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($2.92) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 147.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Expedia Group, Inc. will post 5.97 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Peter M. Kern bought 6,000 shares of Expedia Group stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $167.79 per share, for a total transaction of $1,006,740.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Susan C. Athey sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.00, for a total value of $47,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 150,691 shares of company stock worth $29,423,250. Corporate insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Expedia Group, Inc is an online travel company, which engages in the provision of travel products and services to leisure and corporate travelers. It operates through the following business segments: Retail, B2B and trivago. The Retail segment provides a full range of travel and advertising services to worldwide customers through a variety of consumer brands including: Expedia.com and Hotels.com.

