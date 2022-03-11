Express (NYSE:EXPR) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Express (NYSE:EXPR – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $594.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $597.90 million. Express had a negative return on equity of 5,411.93% and a negative net margin of 4.41%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.66) earnings per share.

Shares of NYSE:EXPR opened at $4.07 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $272.92 million, a P/E ratio of -3.45 and a beta of 1.49. Express has a 52 week low of $2.74 and a 52 week high of $8.67. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.19.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Express in the second quarter valued at $305,000. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its position in shares of Express by 25.3% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 830,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,922,000 after purchasing an additional 167,982 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of Express in the second quarter valued at $96,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Express by 3.0% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,103,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,206,000 after acquiring an additional 32,383 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc purchased a new stake in Express during the third quarter valued at about $96,000. 44.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Express from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th.

Express, Inc is a dual gender apparel and accessories brand. It operates retail and outlet stores in the United States and Puerto Rico, located primarily in high-traffic shopping malls, lifestyle centers, outlet centers, and street locations. The company reports results as a single segment, which includes the operation of its Express brick-and-mortar retail and outlet stores, eCommerce operations, and franchise operations.

