FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) Shares Sold by Exchange Traded Concepts LLC

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lowered its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 73 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in FactSet Research Systems were worth $1,166,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ninety One UK Ltd boosted its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 12.8% during the third quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 1,108,325 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $437,545,000 after acquiring an additional 125,808 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 7.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 944,784 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $317,079,000 after acquiring an additional 62,164 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 0.8% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 591,072 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $233,249,000 after acquiring an additional 4,764 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 140.3% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 284,369 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $112,263,000 after acquiring an additional 166,011 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 1.0% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 249,174 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $98,371,000 after acquiring an additional 2,585 shares during the last quarter. 88.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE FDS opened at $407.00 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $15.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.82. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 12-month low of $304.07 and a 12-month high of $495.39. The company has a current ratio of 3.48, a quick ratio of 3.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $421.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $425.42.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 21st. The business services provider reported $3.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.99 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $424.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $419.41 million. FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 43.24% and a net margin of 24.94%. The business’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.88 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 12.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.82 per share. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. FactSet Research Systems’s payout ratio is currently 31.12%.

FDS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $395.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Barclays increased their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $450.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $453.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $308.00 to $351.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $400.00 to $468.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $434.00.

In other FactSet Research Systems news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 2,500 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $422.02, for a total transaction of $1,055,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.83% of the stock is owned by insiders.

FactSet Research Systems Inc (the “”Company”” or “”FactSet””) is a global provider of integrated financial information, analytical applications and services for the investment and corporate communities. Since inception, global financial professionals have utilized the Company’s content and multi-asset class solutions across each stage of the investment process.

