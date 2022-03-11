FairGame Price Reaches $0.0032 on Major Exchanges (FAIR)

FairGame (CURRENCY:FAIR) traded 1.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on March 11th. During the last week, FairGame has traded down 15.5% against the US dollar. FairGame has a market capitalization of $3.11 million and approximately $1.32 million worth of FairGame was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One FairGame coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0032 or 0.00000008 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Groestlcoin (GRS) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001477 BTC.

KARMA (KARMA) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000011 BTC.

MicroBitcoin (MBC) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

FairCoin (FAIR) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000022 BTC.

DMD (DMD) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.48 or 0.00047714 BTC.

DIAMOND (DIAMOND) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $51.71 or 0.00133498 BTC.

About FairGame

FairGame (FAIR) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Groestl hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 6th, 2014. FairGame’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 960,000,000 coins. FairGame’s official Twitter account is @FairCoinTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for FairGame is fair.game

According to CryptoCompare, “FairCoin is a decentralised virtual currency, distributed through a vast airdrop process during the 6th and 8th of March, 2014 . An approximate 49,750 addresses were logged for the giveaway, each able to claim 1000 FAIR per hour. Automated airdrop claiming methods had no effect, as each IP address could register once per hour, and 2 different captchas had to be solved. These security precautions were hidden till the day of distribution. FairCoin's vast distribution method allowed a good portion of the cryptocurrency community to claim a little bit of the 50,000,000 FairCoins, each. “

FairGame Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FairGame directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FairGame should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy FairGame using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

