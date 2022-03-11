Falcon Minerals (NASDAQ:FLMN) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Falcon Minerals (NASDAQ:FLMN – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Falcon Minerals had a return on equity of 3.77% and a net margin of 14.63%.

Shares of FLMN stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $5.83. 2,488 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 896,470. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.17. Falcon Minerals has a 1-year low of $4.24 and a 1-year high of $6.58. The company has a market cap of $503.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.31 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.145 per share. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.95%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. Falcon Minerals’s payout ratio is 362.50%.

FLMN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Falcon Minerals from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.25 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 24th. TheStreet upgraded Falcon Minerals from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered Falcon Minerals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Falcon Minerals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.44.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Falcon Minerals by 74.3% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 74,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 31,691 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Falcon Minerals by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,082,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,016,000 after acquiring an additional 20,397 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Falcon Minerals by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 766,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,733,000 after acquiring an additional 65,780 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in shares of Falcon Minerals by 130.3% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 891,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,341,000 after acquiring an additional 504,492 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Falcon Minerals by 259.3% during the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 56,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after acquiring an additional 40,650 shares during the last quarter. 74.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Falcon Minerals Corp. engages in the provision of oil and gas minerals. It also owns mineral, royalty, and over-riding royalty interests in the Eagle Ford and Austin Chalk in Karnes County, DeWitt County, and Gonzales County Texas. The company was founded by Daniel C. Herz on June 13, 2016 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

