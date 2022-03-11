Fanuc (OTCMKTS:FANUY) Rating Lowered to Underweight at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Fanuc (OTCMKTS:FANUY – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

FANUY has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fanuc from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Bank of America downgraded shares of Fanuc from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of Fanuc from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Fanuc currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $26.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS FANUY opened at $16.59 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $19.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.03. Fanuc has a 12-month low of $16.18 and a 12-month high of $25.90.

FANUC Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, sale, and maintenance of computer numerical control (CNC) systems, lasers, robot systems, robomachines, roboshot, robocut and nano robots. It operates through the following divisions: Factory Automation (FA), Robot, and Robomachine. The FA division manufactures CNC systems, CNC servo motors, and lasers.

