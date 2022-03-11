Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. Acquires 7,120 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Get Rating) by 19,243.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,157 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,120 shares during the quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $1,042,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QUAL. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 58.7% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 11,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,553,000 after acquiring an additional 4,325 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 14.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,571,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $607,422,000 after purchasing an additional 563,627 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 23.6% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 40,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,443,000 after purchasing an additional 7,824 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 95.7% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 6,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $874,000 after purchasing an additional 3,218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the second quarter valued at about $713,000.

BATS QUAL opened at $126.62 on Friday. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $71.96 and a 12 month high of $88.63. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $133.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $138.01.

