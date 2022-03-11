Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. Boosts Holdings in Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB – Get Rating) by 45.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,509 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 1,408 shares during the quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $1,517,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Meta Platforms by 112.8% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 314,133 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $106,614,000 after buying an additional 2,776,356 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Meta Platforms by 53.3% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,590,677 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,576,200,000 after purchasing an additional 2,639,529 shares during the period. BlueSpruce Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the 3rd quarter worth $523,687,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 146.5% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 2,284,360 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $794,294,000 after buying an additional 1,357,667 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 102.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,366,676 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $808,030,000 after buying an additional 1,199,602 shares in the last quarter. 65.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

NASDAQ:FB opened at $195.21 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $531.35 billion, a PE ratio of 14.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.39. Meta Platforms Inc. has a 52-week low of $186.11 and a 52-week high of $384.33. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $263.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $315.21.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The social networking company reported $3.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.78 by ($0.11). Meta Platforms had a net margin of 33.38% and a return on equity of 29.71%. The firm had revenue of $33.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.88 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Meta Platforms Inc. will post 12.78 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 2,272 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.00, for a total transaction of $486,208.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 330 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.80, for a total transaction of $61,974.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,119 shares of company stock valued at $1,822,858 in the last three months. 14.01% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have commented on FB shares. OTR Global raised Meta Platforms to a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Benchmark began coverage on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $420.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Bank of America decreased their price target on Meta Platforms from $410.00 to $333.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Argus lowered shares of Meta Platforms from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $340.07.

About Meta Platforms (Get Rating)

Meta Platforms, Inc, engages in the development of social media applications. It builds technology that helps people connect, find communities, and grow businesses. It operates through the Family of Apps (FoA) and Reality Labs (RL) segments. The FoA segment consists of Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp, and other services.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.