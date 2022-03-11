Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. Has $1.92 Million Stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. decreased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,787 shares of the company’s stock after selling 114 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,922,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Horizon Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 134.5% during the 3rd quarter. Horizon Financial Services LLC now owns 279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. SouthState Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, EPG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOE opened at $143.34 on Friday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $130.71 and a 12-month high of $154.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $146.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $146.18.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

