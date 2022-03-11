Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. Has $249,000 Stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 28.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 414 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $249,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NFLX. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its holdings in Netflix by 267.3% during the third quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 378,996 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $231,316,000 after purchasing an additional 275,804 shares during the period. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in Netflix by 1.1% during the third quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 24,905 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $15,201,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Fernbridge Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Netflix by 46.9% during the third quarter. Fernbridge Capital Management LP now owns 121,640 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $74,242,000 after purchasing an additional 38,847 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC grew its holdings in Netflix by 11.1% during the third quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 3,040 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,855,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the period. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC grew its holdings in Netflix by 28.5% during the third quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 5,291 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $3,652,000 after purchasing an additional 1,174 shares during the period. 81.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NFLX opened at $356.77 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $158.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $435.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $557.33. Netflix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $340.67 and a 12 month high of $700.99.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The Internet television network reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $7.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.71 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 17.23% and a return on equity of 35.34%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.19 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Reed Hastings acquired 46,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $390.08 per share, with a total value of $18,294,752.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 3.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on Netflix from $750.00 to $600.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 21st. Moffett Nathanson reduced their price objective on Netflix from $460.00 to $375.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley restated a “hold” rating and set a $450.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a report on Friday, January 28th. Citigroup upgraded Netflix from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $595.00 to $450.00 in a report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on Netflix from $750.00 to $605.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Netflix has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $541.94.

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting of streaming content to its members in the United States.

