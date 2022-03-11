Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. Purchases 472 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,022 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 472 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $762,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Stolper Co raised its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Stolper Co now owns 15,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,488,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. Exeter Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Exeter Financial LLC now owns 10,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,026,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Financial Planning & Information Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Planning & Information Services Inc. now owns 2,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Royal Fund Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC now owns 3,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 2,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.20% of the company’s stock.

PM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $125.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Philip Morris International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.57.

Shares of Philip Morris International stock opened at $91.89 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $102.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $98.30. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12-month low of $85.64 and a 12-month high of $112.48. The stock has a market cap of $142.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.76, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.78.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.05. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 11.08% and a negative return on equity of 106.51%. The business had revenue of $8.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.26 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 24th will be given a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 23rd. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.44%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 85.76%.

In related news, insider Wilde Frederic De sold 29,941 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.49, for a total value of $3,248,299.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company. It engages in manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco and nicotine-containing products. It operates through the following geographical segments: European Union, Eastern Europe, Middles East & Africa, South & Southeast Asia, East Asia & Australia and Latin America & Canada.

