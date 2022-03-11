Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN)

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN – Get Rating) by 19.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,349 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,315 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in The Hain Celestial Group were worth $611,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Scout Investments Inc. raised its stake in The Hain Celestial Group by 40.3% during the fourth quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 2,257,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,196,000 after buying an additional 648,016 shares in the last quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in The Hain Celestial Group by 13.8% during the third quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,975,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,832,000 after buying an additional 603,601 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in The Hain Celestial Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $20,914,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in The Hain Celestial Group by 3,262.6% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 491,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,023,000 after buying an additional 476,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in The Hain Celestial Group by 1,392.9% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 385,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,479,000 after buying an additional 359,403 shares in the last quarter. 91.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other The Hain Celestial Group news, Director Glenn W. Welling sold 350,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.03, for a total transaction of $12,610,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Glenn W. Welling sold 10,833 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.98, for a total value of $378,938.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 16.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ HAIN opened at $32.90 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $37.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.95. The firm has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.91 and a beta of 0.75. The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.35 and a 1 year high of $48.88.

The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $475.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $480.04 million. The Hain Celestial Group had a return on equity of 10.12% and a net margin of 6.67%. The company’s revenue was down 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.34 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho assumed coverage on The Hain Celestial Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI upgraded The Hain Celestial Group from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut The Hain Celestial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Cfra dropped their price target on The Hain Celestial Group from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Consumer Edge upgraded The Hain Celestial Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.33.

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc engages in the production and distribution of organic and natural products. Its brands include Alba Botanica, Avalon Organics, Earth’s Best, JASON, Live Clean, Imagine, and Queen Helene. The company was founded by Irwin David Simon on May 19, 1993 and is headquartered in Lake Success, NY.

