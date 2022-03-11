Federal National Mortgage Association (OTCMKTS:FNMA) Stock Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $0.89

Federal National Mortgage Association (OTCMKTS:FNMA – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.89 and traded as low as $0.77. Federal National Mortgage Association shares last traded at $0.79, with a volume of 1,046,960 shares.
The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.84 and its 200-day moving average is $0.89. The stock has a market cap of $893.78 million, a PE ratio of 77.13 and a beta of 2.02.
About Federal National Mortgage Association (OTCMKTS:FNMA)
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Federal National Mortgage Association (FNMA)
- Is Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX) About To Rise From The Ashes?
- 3 Best Lumber Stocks for the Home Improvement and Home Building Boom
- The Tide May Be Turning For Stitch Fix, Inc
- MarketBeat Podcast: 2 Stocks to Buy, 1 Stock to Sell
- Cricut Fails To Impress The Market And Shares Go On Sale
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Federal National Mortgage Association Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Federal National Mortgage Association and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.